Clemson vs. Georgia Tech picks, predictions for Week 1 game

Clemson helps open the 2022 college football schedule in the annual Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Georgia Tech from Atlanta.

It's an early intra-ACC matchup that should give Clemson an early leg-up in what the team hopes is a bounce back season from a three-loss 2021 outing.

What do the experts think of the matchup between the Yellow Jackets and the Tigers? Let's see what the football index computer predicts for the game.

College Football Power Index gives Clemson the overwhelming chance of victory, with a 94.3 percent chance of beating the Ramblin' Wreck.

Which leaves Georgia Tech a 5.7 percent shot at upsetting the Tigers.

That runs in line with the bookmakers, who favor Clemson by 22 points at Caesars Sportsbook.

FPI placed Clemson at No. 4 in its initial college football rankings, good for tops in the ACC, and predicts it will win 11.2 games this season.

The index projects that Clemson is 22.8 points better than any team on its schedule on average and has a 57.9 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff again.

Georgia Tech comes in at No. 69 in the football index, third-worst in the ACC, 0.4 points worse than teams on its schedule, and projected to win 3.9 games this season.

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

