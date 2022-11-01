College football picks against the spread for Week 10

It's not often you get a 1 vs. 2 matchup in the regular season, but the Week 10 college football schedule officially enters the history books this Saturday.

Georgia and Tennessee face off from Athens in a crucial matchup pitting the No. 1 Bulldogs against the No. 2 Vols with a chance to take a major step towards winning the East Division and play for the SEC Championship.

And, ostensibly, for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

But that's not the only matchup between ranked teams in the SEC: Alabama, at No. 6 in the AP poll, goes on the road to resurgent 15th ranked LSU and first-year head coach Brian Kelly hoping to stay in the win column and get a leg-up in the West Division chase.

This weekend brings us 21 total games featuring ranked teams and this is the first week when we'll see the official College Football Playoff rankings released.

Here's your look at our predictions against the spread for the top Week 10 matchups.

ATS college football picks for Week 10

No. 2 Ohio State (-38) at Northwestern. That's a huge line for any conference game, even one as mismatched as this. Ohio State has the firepower to cover this spread by halftime against a Wildcat team that hasn't won a game since August. But the Buckeyes are 1-2 ATS when the line is over 30 points and could lose interest and slip into neutral in the third quarter. ATS pick: Ohio State wins by 35, doesn't cover

No. 17 North Carolina (-7.5) at Virginia. Drake Maye's right arm has put the Heels in pole position in the ACC Coastal, passing for 18 touchdowns and two picks, while UVA is yet to surpass 20 points since the opener. Carolina is 0-2 against the spread on the road. ATS pick: North Carolina wins by 17, covers

No. 5 Clemson (-4.5) at Notre Dame. Despite their ups and downs, the Irish have saved their best offense for ACC opponents, beating both UNC and Syracuse and scoring over 40 points each time. Clemson's front seven shouldn't let things go that far, but its offense, despite its obvious improvements since last year, has been inconsistent moving the chains throwing the ball. ATS pick: Clemson wins by 7, covers

No. 6 Alabama (-13) at No. 15 LSU. Nick Saban still has one of the top five rosters in college football, even if it's struggled with penalties and some inconsistencies on both sides of the ball. LSU has been unpredictable in Kelly's maiden season, but when this offense clicks, it's tough to stop with Jayden Daniels presenting a dual threat passing and running. This one stays close enough to get Kelly some brownie points with fans, but the Tide is still a class apart when it comes to raw talent. ATS pick: Alabama by 14, covers

No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia (-8.5). The two top ranked teams, the two top ranked offenses, the SEC's top two rushing defenses, and two of its top four scoring defenses. Georgia will have to stop the Vols' pyrotechnic aerial attack and UT needs to fine-tune its back seven against UGA's skill threats. Whoever can run the ball best late in the game should win, and the home team has the edge there, but only just. ATS pick: Georgia wins by 7, doesn't cover

Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU (-9.5). Winning time for the Horned Frogs, who have played close games, four straight of 10 points or less. ATS pick: TCU wins by 8, doesn't cover

Florida at Texas A&M (-3). Five-star quarterback Conner Weigman hit 300 yards passing with 4 TDs in a loss last week but this offense looks a lot more confident with him in the game. ATS pick: Texas A&M by 6, covers

Baylor at Oklahoma (-3.5). This isn't the OU we're used to seeing, but it has improved since getting Dillon Gabriel back. ATS pick: Oklahoma wins by 6, covers

Michigan State at No. 14 Illinois (-16.5). Sparty is 1-5 ATS as an underdog and the Illini are 4-1 ATS as a favorite and a gifted team running the ball, but this line is a little too generous. ATS pick: Illinois wins by 15, doesn't cover

No. 16 Penn State (-14) at Indiana. PSU's designs on winning the B1G East are pretty much toast after losing to Michigan and Ohio State, but it should get back on track running the ball on the Hoosiers' haphazard rush defense. ATS pick: Penn State by 17, covers

No. 23 Liberty at Arkansas (-13.5). Back in the poll but nearly 2 TD dogs to the Hogs, Liberty has speed on the perimeter and a strong defense, but Arkansas has revamped this powerful attack, scoring almost 47 points in its last two games each, both wins. ATS pick: Arkansas wins by 14, covers

