WATCH: Very dirty, late hit in college football bowl game today

We saw a very dirty, late hit in the Quick Lane Bowl on Monday.

Bowling Green and New Mexico State were facing off in the day's only bowl game and midway through the first quarter, an Aggies player went too far.

A defensive player for NMSU went low and late going against Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald on the sideline.

The force of the collision threw McDonald's head against the ground and he was tended to for a few minutes by trainers after taking the hit.

New Mexico State safety Dylan Early was the guilty party on the play against McDonald.

Bowling Green turned to backup quarterback Camden Orth after the injury to the team's starter as a result of his apparent injuries.

McDonald was spotted working on a bike on the Bowling Green sideline after the injury, but was ruled out of the game with undisclosed injuries, according to the ESPN broadcast.

McDonald had already sustained a concussion this past season. He completed 61.3 percent of his pass attempts for 2,639 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the year.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook