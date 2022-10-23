College football coach fired after 1-7 start to season

Skip to main content

The next turn on the college football coaching carousel is here as Charlotte has fired head coach Will Healy, according to reports.

"Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football coach," according to Will Kunkel of Fox (Charlotte). "Pete Rossomando will be named the interim head coach."

Healy had a 15-24 record in four seasons at the helm in Charlotte, and started this season just 1-7 overall.

Charlotte did win seven games in Healy's first season, but the wins have been few and far between since then.

The 49ers went 2-4 during the Covid-shortened 2020 football season and enjoyed a moderate improvement the following year, at 5-7.

But the team only mustered one win this fall, a one-point victory over Georgia State, also starting 0-4 in conference play.

Charlotte is in the midst of a four-game losing streak, culminating in a 34-15 loss to Florida Atlantic on Saturday, and the team has finished within one score in just one of its seven defeats.

Rossomando is 50 years old and brings coaching experience in the Power 5, including Vanderbilt and Rutgers.

Charlotte is mathematically eliminated from entering bowl contention this season, but Rossomando could have a chance to earn attention as Charlotte's permanent football coach going forward with a strong finish to the year.

