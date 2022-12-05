Ed Orgeron in play for UNLV coaching job, per report

Skip to main content

College football coaching search: Ed Orgeron in play for UNLV job, per report

Ed Orgeron could return to a college football sideline soon

We could see the return of Ed Orgeron to a college football sideline in 2023.

Orgeron is one of the top candidates to take the vacancy at UNLV, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Orgeron served as head coach at LSU from 2016 to 2021 and famously helped lead the school to a College Football Playoff national championship and undefeated record behind a record-breaking offense in 2019.

He went 51-20 at the school, leaving after two unproductive seasons following the national championship.

In those two years, Orgeron compiled an 11-11 overall record after the departure of quarterback Joe Burrow, other key players, and several assistant coaches.

Other would-be candidates for the position at UNLV include the likes of former Washington and Boise State head coach Chris Petersen, in addition to former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin, and one-time Arizona coach Mike Stoops.

UNLV finished 5-7 in the 2022 football season and elected to part ways with former head coach Marcus Arroyo, who leaves the program with a combined 7-23 overall record at the school.

UNLV hasn't won double-digit games in a season since 1984 and hasn't eclipsed seven wins in a single year since 2013.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

