EA Sports college football: How much money will schools make?

News that EA Sports will re-release its popular NCAA Football video game has been met with universal approval from just about every college football fan.

And especially from the reported 120 schools and teams that are about to make some money on the deal.

How much? The FBS and FCS schools that participate in the NCAA Football game could see payouts anywhere from $10,000 and $100,000 in royalties, according to a memo acquired by Extra Points via the Freedom of Information Act.

The "tier" that a school belongs to and determines how much money they make is based on the number of AP Top 25 finishes the program had over a 10-year period.

That period will include the 2022 college football season, with the game reportedly set for a release date of July 2023.

Tier 1: $104,900

Tier 2: $62,900

Tier 3: $41,900

Tier 4: $10,400

That may not seem like a ton of money given the size of the college football business. Considering TV deals, ticket sales, and merchandise, the industry is normally valued in the billions.

But being featured in the NCAA Football game brings more value via exposure, especially for programs that could use more publicity as they're not the ones contending for premier bowl games or the College Football Playoff.

Still, the six-figure amount can come in handy for larger programs that may have to deal with the occasional fine from their conference for this or that infraction.

NCAA Football creators are currently working with schools in acquiring certain assets — crowd noise, school chants, marching band music, etc. — to create the game and make it as realistic as possible.

