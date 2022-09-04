College football games today: Your Week 1 schedule for Sunday

Skip to main content

College football games today: Week 1 schedule for Sunday

Your guide to the college football games today in Week 1

Most of the Week 1 college football schedule is already in the books, but we still have two more days of interesting games on tap.

Four teams in the AP top 25 college football rankings have already lost, which will mean a shake-up in next week's polls.

First things first: there's still some football to be played before then.

Here's your quick and easy guide to the college football games on today.

College football schedule: Week 1 games on today

There's just one game on Sunday, with ACC upstart Florida State heading to New Orleans to kick off against SEC hopeful LSU and 1st year coach Brian Kelly.

Florida State vs. LSU
Sun., Sept. 4 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Florida State: Year 3 of the Mike Norvell experience started off well enough with a 40-point win over FCS squad Duquesne, especially looking at the superb rushing performance that helped engineer the win. Now comes a much tougher opponent and the need to balance this offense out more with quarterback Jordan Travis getting more aggressive pushing the ball downfield.

LSU: Who really knows what this team is? We'll find out something when it finally takes the field, but there are major questions to answer on the offensive line, at quarterback, and in the defensive back seven alignment. Most books favor LSU in this one, but it's close: 3.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook.

How to watch college football in 2022

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll (Week 1)

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma 
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

Scenes at an LSU college football game in the SEC.
