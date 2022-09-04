College football games today: Your Week 1 schedule for Sunday

Most of the Week 1 college football schedule is already in the books, but we still have two more days of interesting games on tap.

Four teams in the AP top 25 college football rankings have already lost, which will mean a shake-up in next week's polls.

First things first: there's still some football to be played before then.

Here's your quick and easy guide to the college football games on today.

There's just one game on Sunday, with ACC upstart Florida State heading to New Orleans to kick off against SEC hopeful LSU and 1st year coach Brian Kelly.

Florida State vs. LSU

Sun., Sept. 4 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Florida State: Year 3 of the Mike Norvell experience started off well enough with a 40-point win over FCS squad Duquesne, especially looking at the superb rushing performance that helped engineer the win. Now comes a much tougher opponent and the need to balance this offense out more with quarterback Jordan Travis getting more aggressive pushing the ball downfield.

LSU: Who really knows what this team is? We'll find out something when it finally takes the field, but there are major questions to answer on the offensive line, at quarterback, and in the defensive back seven alignment. Most books favor LSU in this one, but it's close: 3.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook.

According to AP Top 25 poll (Week 1)

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

