College football games today: Your Week 1 schedule for Sunday

College football games today: Week 1 schedule for Sunday
Most of the Week 1 college football schedule is already in the books, but we still have two more days of interesting games on tap.
Four teams in the AP top 25 college football rankings have already lost, which will mean a shake-up in next week's polls.
First things first: there's still some football to be played before then.
Here's your quick and easy guide to the college football games on today.
College football schedule: Week 1 games on today
There's just one game on Sunday, with ACC upstart Florida State heading to New Orleans to kick off against SEC hopeful LSU and 1st year coach Brian Kelly.
Florida State vs. LSU
Sun., Sept. 4 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Florida State: Year 3 of the Mike Norvell experience started off well enough with a 40-point win over FCS squad Duquesne, especially looking at the superb rushing performance that helped engineer the win. Now comes a much tougher opponent and the need to balance this offense out more with quarterback Jordan Travis getting more aggressive pushing the ball downfield.
LSU: Who really knows what this team is? We'll find out something when it finally takes the field, but there are major questions to answer on the offensive line, at quarterback, and in the defensive back seven alignment. Most books favor LSU in this one, but it's close: 3.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook.
How to watch college football in 2022
fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.
College football rankings
According to AP Top 25 poll (Week 1)
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Miami
- Pittsburgh
- Wisconsin
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Cincinnati
- Houston
- BYU