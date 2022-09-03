College football media reaction to Iowa's ugly, ugly Week 1 win

Iowa is 1-0 on the year, but it was anything but pretty

We may have seen the ugliest game of the college football season just one week into the year, and as one might expect, Iowa was involved.

The notoriously sluggish Hawkeyes offense was nowhere to be found in the opener against South Dakota State, a 7-3 win for the Big Ten hopefuls.

But don't let those 7 points fool you: there wasn't anything approaching a touchdown in the game. Iowa scored a field goal and a pair of safeties to eek out the victory, with many more questions than answers.

Iowa vs. South Dakota State reaction

While the Hawkeyes' defense was its usual strong self, the first-string offense left much to be desired.

Iowa averaged just 2.9 yards per play overall, put up a mere 1.8 yards per rush, went just 3 for 14 on third down plays, and fumbled twice.

That, despite starting on its own 40 yard line on average.

That kind of day

The average reaction around Kinnick Stadium during the game, which saw its home crows burst into several loud boos when the offense was on the field.

You hate to see it. No, really

The dismal football on display included the special teams, like this awful South Dakota State punt that went nowhere.

And neither did Iowa when they recovered it, going three and out and punting well inside the opponent's territory.

A record, of sorts

Don't be surprised if Iowa plays for the Big Ten championship again this season. If this defense holds up, it can take the Hawkeyes back to Indy.

But good luck against whoever is the East champ: likely Ohio State.

Perfection

Ferentz certainly has developed an identity for the Iowa offense over the years, and it hasn't exactly been must-see TV.

Not great

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras will shoulder much of the blame for the team's offensive struggles.

He finished just 11 of 25 passing with 109 yards and this interception, which wasn't near any of his targets.

That defense, though

Don't overlook the Hawkeyes' talented defensive unit, a group that can conceivably carry this team through the schedule and keep Iowa in the Big Ten West chase all season.

