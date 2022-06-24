A well-respected member of the college football coaching community is leaving the game as UAB coach Bill Clark announced his retirement.

The coach cited chronic and severe back problems as the reason he's leaving the game.

"Retiring as the UAB head football coach is the hardest decision I've ever had to make, but my future health and well-being depend on it," Clark said in a statement.

Clark said he will need spinal fusion surgery to correct "long-standing back issues that grew more debilitating in the last year."

The coach already had back surgery and extensive physical therapy. But after speaking with medical experts, Clark concluded that he "exhausted" all his options.

Clark is credited with helping revive the UAB football program when its very existence was threatened.

The school announced in 2014 that it was going to close down the football team in an effort to save money, but ultimately reversed that decision in 2015, and brought Clark on as head coach.

After a 6-6 debut under Clark, UAB re-entered competition in 2017 and went on to place second or better in the Conference USA West Division five straight times, won three division titles in a row, and won two straight conference championships.

UAB went 11-3 in Clark's second season and is 35-15 the last four years. Clark's efforts ensure the school will move to the AAC in 2023 on considerably stronger footing.

A native of Alabama, Clark established a reputation as a successful high school football coach, compiling a 106-11 record and winning two straight Alabama state championships at Prattville High School.

In just one season (2013), Clark led Jacksonville State to its first playoff wins, in addition to nearly 50 school records and three other NCAA marks.

Going forward, offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent will serve as interim coach at UAB, with defensive coordinator David Reeves serving as assistant head coach.

