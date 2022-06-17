College football coach shot and killed by his father, police say

College football assistant coach Billy Wright shot and killed by his father, police say

Police say an assistant college football coach in California was shot and killed by his father after the two had an argument.

William "Billy" Wright was an assistant football coach at the College of the Sequoias in California. He was 31 years old.

Fresno (Calif.) police said in a Facebook post that the department responded to the shooting and found Wright suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

First responders transported Wright to a hospital and doctors pronounced him dead.

Fresno Lt. Bill Dooley said Wright and his father got into an argument which resulted in Wright, Sr. shooting his son.

“As the argument progressed, the father retrieved a handgun and ultimately shot William 'Billy' Wright, striking him in the upper chest,” Dooley said.

“The father remained on scene, was interviewed by detectives and later booked into the Fresno County Jail for murder.”

Wright, Jr. coached at COS in the 2018-19 football season and, though he left the following spring, was set to return for the 2022 campaign.

“The world lost a wonderful person, educator and coach yesterday and the COS family mourns his passing,” COS Athletic Director Brent Davis said in a statement.

“We will all miss Billy’s abundant energy and dedication to student success.”

