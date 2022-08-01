College football player killed in drive-by shooting

Skip to main content

College football player EyQuan Cobb killed in drive-by shooting

The college football world is in mourning after Davenport University player EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in Detroit, the school announced.

The player died just days before his 22nd birthday.

"The loss of a student-athlete is always impactful, but the loss of EyQuan Cobb to a tragic and senseless act of gun violence is heartbreaking for our football team, our athletic department, and the entire DU campus," Davenport director of athletics Paul Lowden said in a statement. 

"EyQuan was an example of a student-athlete who was a passionate contributor on the field and in the classroom. He was a player that modeled the attributes of leadership, commitment and hard work within our DU community. 

"We hope that his family, friends and all those affected by his passing will find strength during this extremely challenging time."

Cobb was set to major in sports management.

"Words cannot express the pain felt right now," Davenport football coach Sparky McEwen said. 

"The Davenport football family is heartbroken to hear the news of our teammate and brother EyQuan. He was a light who always had a smile on his face. 

"He was a hardworking student-athlete focused on graduation and success on the field. He was a committed teammate, a loyal friend, and a loving son and brother. He will be greatly missed by many."

Cobb, a Detroit native and two-time all-conference edge rusher in high school, played defense for the last three seasons with eight tackles.

(Davenport University)

