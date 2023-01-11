College football player dies at 21 after medical emergency

Skip to main content

College football player Hunter Brown dies at 21 after medical emergency

Hunter Brown was an offensive lineman at the Air Force Academy. He was 21.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Cadet 3rd Class and Air Force Academy offensive lineman Hunter Brown died after "suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class," the school announced.

"Academy first responders were immediately called and attempted life-saving measures which were ultimately unsuccessful," the school added.

Brown, a native of Lake Charles, La., was 21 years old.

Air Force football coach Troy Calhoun remembered Brown as a selfless teammate and player.

"Our players, staff, and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives," Calhoun said.

"He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate. He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter.

"His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso Co. Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident, which is protocol for the death of any member of the military or any death on or near the base.

Brown appeared in two games for the Air Force Academy, which went 10-3 and finished second in the Mountain West this past season. The Falcons defeated Baylor, 30-15, in the Armed Forces Bowl.

(Air Force Academy)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Clemson has been a fixture of the College Football Playoff rankings and has won two CFP national championships.
Rankings

College football rankings: Comparing No. 1 teams to national champions

By James Parks
college football hq buckeyes ohio state
Rankings

CFBHQ Top 10: Early College Football Rankings for 2023

By James Parks
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart after winning the College Football Playoff national championship.
News

Don't bet against Georgia: Mattress Mack lost $9 million the last two years

By James Parks
college football
News

College football player dies at 21 after medical emergency

By James Parks
lincoln riley usc football
News

USC football coach Lincoln Riley makes decision on Alex Grinch

By James Parks
alabama football bear bryant
Rankings

College football coaches with most national championships all-time

By James Parks
drew allar penn state football
Schedules

2023 Penn State football schedule: Games, dates, opponents

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia tops final college football rankings for 2022

By James Parks