College football player dies at 21 after medical emergency

Cadet 3rd Class and Air Force Academy offensive lineman Hunter Brown died after "suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class," the school announced.

"Academy first responders were immediately called and attempted life-saving measures which were ultimately unsuccessful," the school added.

Brown, a native of Lake Charles, La., was 21 years old.

Air Force football coach Troy Calhoun remembered Brown as a selfless teammate and player.

"Our players, staff, and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives," Calhoun said.

"He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate. He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter.

"His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso Co. Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident, which is protocol for the death of any member of the military or any death on or near the base.

Brown appeared in two games for the Air Force Academy, which went 10-3 and finished second in the Mountain West this past season. The Falcons defeated Baylor, 30-15, in the Armed Forces Bowl.

(Air Force Academy)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook