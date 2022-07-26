Matt Corral hints at regret for playing at Ole Miss

Matt Corral helped revitalize the Ole Miss football program in recent years, including last year's stint in which the quarterback led the Rebels to their first-ever 10-win regular season.

Which makes his comments about his attending the school so confusing.

Speaking at his first NFL training camp, the now Carolina Panthers quarterback said he equates going to Ole Miss with "taking the easy way out."

“I took the easy way out because I felt I could play right away,” he said about his decision to attend Ole Miss, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“Knowing what I know now and trusting my instincts and trusting my work ethic, I would have went to a place that would have made me compete.”

Corral thinking was he wasn't challenged at Ole Miss seems to go against the record since he had to compete for the Rebels' starting quarterback position.

Corral threw just 22 passes in his first season with the Rebs as the backup to Jordan Ta'amu and was redshirted. He started four games the next year and shared reps with John Rhys Plumlee in the 2019 season.

He only took firm hold of the starting job in 2020, completing over 70 percent of his passes with 29 touchdowns, finishing in the top 5 nationally in passing yards per game.

And of course in 2021, Corral helped engineer an offense that ranked top 10 in college football, himself ranking top 15 in total offense, passing for 20 touchdowns, and rushing for 11 more as the Rebels earned a Sugar Bowl berth.

He went on to be a third-round selection by the Panthers in the NFL Draft, where he's poised to compete with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for the starting job again.

But judging by his comments, it appears the quarterback thinks he could have done better, something Ole Miss fans may not like hearing.

(h/t Charlotte Observer)

