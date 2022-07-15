Big 12 updates policy on 'Horns Down' penalty this season

Another preseason, another chance for the Big 12 to get asked what its official policy will be regarding the "Horns Down" gesture ahead of the college football season.

Big 12 director of officiating Greg Burks took the question again at conference media days, asked by reporters if the gesture was a "dead issue".

"Let me be very clear with Horns Down," Burks said.

"I have no ownership on this symbol. This symbol is the same as all other signals. It's when you do it, who you do it to, and which manner you do it."

Burks then directed his next comments to Oklahoma Sooners fans directly.

"Please, state of Oklahoma, I meant no offense," Burks said.

"You don't have to send me emails. We are just looking at that as any other act and you note that unsportsmanlike conduct is in there.

"It is not about Horns Up or Horns Down. It's the manner that you do anything on the field to an opponent and an unsportsmanlike manner."

The question of whether or not flashing the Horns Down has been floating around the conference for a while now.

Officials have determined it to be a 15-yard penalty if done in an intimidating or unsportsmanlike way.

Former Texas coach Mack Brown has said that the gesture constituted taunting and could be penalized as such.

Burks previously said the Horns Down would not be penalized as long as it wasn't directed towards the Texas team or a player directly, but could be judged in the moment as a celebration foul.

A year ago, Burks said Horns Down was still a gray area for officials, but repeated that it "probably" wouldn't be a taunting penalty if not directed at a specific opponent on the field.

"Please all of you note, I said 'probably,'" Burks added. "We have to consider intent and consider the situation. We'll leave it to officials."

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook