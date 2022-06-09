Skip to main content

Outback Bowl renamed after finding a new corporate sponsor

The corporate takeover of college football continues as the Outback Bowl announced it has a new name: the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Once known as the Hall of Fame Bowl, the game became the Outback Bowl in the 1990s, when Outback Steakhouse sponsored the contest.

ReliaQuest is a cyber-security company based in Tampa Bay, Florida, where the game is played.

"It's really exciting. It's one of the cooler things that we have done, for me personally," ReliaQuest CEO Brian Murphy said, via Tampa Bay Business Journal. 

"College football is one of the biggest sports franchises in the world, and we say this all the time, but cyber-security is a team sport."

The bowl game pits a Big Ten team against an SEC team every postseason, last year hosting Arkansas' victory over Penn State.

It's likely we'll see SEC vs. Big Ten games in the bowl going forward, but from now on, the winner will be known as the ReliaQuest Bowl champion.

The SEC leads the Hall of Fame/Outback/ReliaQuest Bowl with 19 wins in 32 games and a .594 win percentage. The Big Ten is second with 13 wins against 20 losses.

(h/t Tampa Bay Business Journal)

