College football player dies in cliff-diving accident

College football player Brexten Green died in a tragic cliff-diving accident over the July 4th holiday weekend at the age of 20.

Green was cliff-diving at Grand Lake in Oklahoma, according to an announcement from Division II school Emporia State, where he played wide receiver.

The Grand River Dam Authority got an emergency call around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Green's body was recovered from more than 30 feet underwater.

“It’s a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family,” Emporia State coach Garin Higgins said in a statement.

“Brexten was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program. It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates. He will always be a part of our Hornet football family.”

Green didn't play for Emporia State last season, but was preparing for his redshirt freshman season with the Hornets.

Before embarking on his college football career, Green was a star at Cashion High School in Oklahoma, winning a state championship in 2020.

Green had 1,720 yards receiving, 409 rushing yards, and scored 27 touchdowns as a senior in high school.

“Just a tremendous athlete,” Cashion football coach Lynn Shackelford said of Green, via The Oklahoman.

“He was an All-State football player. Probably should’ve been an All-State baseball player. But on top of that, just a great kid. Did everything you asked him to do. Tremendous work ethic.

“Worked his tail off in the weight room to be better than he was. He was already really good, but the jump he made from his junior to senior year was pretty incredible. He was just motivated by the fact we didn’t get it done in ‘19. He wasn’t going to let that happen his senior year.”

