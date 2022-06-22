Skip to main content

Former college football player shot and killed on Father's Day, police say

College football is mourning the loss of former player Trevor White, who was shot and killed on Father's Day, Baltimore Police said.

White was 40 years old.

Police say they found White with multiple gunshot wounds at 4:06 a.m. on Sunday, and authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

White's family paid tribute in a statement on Facebook.

“Trevor was many things to many people – a husband, father, brother, cousin, uncle, Fraternity Brother, and friend,” the White family said. 

“The youngest member of the White family, he was an incredible source of strength; a firm, strong, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone he met. His passion was palpable, and his energy will never be replaced.”

In addition to being a track star, White played on the Christian Brothers Academy football team in his native Syracuse, scoring 60 touchdowns and rushing for over 5,000 yards, earning two All-State honors.

From there, he played at Boston College.

"BC Football mourns the loss of former defensive back Trevor White ‘03. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," the football program said.

White leaves behind a wife and four children.

