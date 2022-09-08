College football Week 2 picks, predictions against the spread

Week 2 of the college football schedule is here, and now it's time to make our weekly picks against the spread.

The noon kickoff between No. 1 Alabama and Texas is the premier matchup this weekend in terms of big-time brands, but there's also a very important matchup taking place in the SEC between Florida and Kentucky.

Let's take a look at this week's ATS college football picks and predictions.

Odds according to SI Sportsbook

No. 1 Alabama at Texas

Point spread: Alabama -20

Alabama ATS: 1-0-0

Texas ATS: 1-0-0

What to expect: The first big national spotlight for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, a prospect huge on potential, but very short on experience. Now he lines up opposite Alabama's ferocious front seven and playing behind an offensive line that's far from proven. Ewers will make some good plays to Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy before the Tide finally settles in.

ATS pick: Alabama by 24, covers the spread

Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State

Point spread: Ohio State -44.5

Arkansas State ATS: 1-0-0

Ohio State ATS: 0-1-0

What to expect: Not having Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a few weeks could hurt this offense, but CJ Stroud still has a room of other blue-chip receivers to work with, but a duo in the backfield of TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams. Plus, the Buckeyes defense is coming off a great first impression after the game Jim Knowles called against Notre Dame. 44.5 points is a lot, though.

ATS pick: Ohio State by 42, doesn't cover spread

South Carolina at No. 16 Arkansas

Point spread: Arkansas -8.5

South Carolina ATS: 1-0-0

Arkansas ATS: 1-0-0

What to expect: Spencer Rattler can get the ball deep, but is coming off a debut where he threw 2 picks against Georgia State, and is working from behind a line that struggled. Arkansas packs a punch on the ground and has the back seven pieces to throw Rattler off his game.

ATS pick: Arkansas by 10, covers the spread

Appalachian State at No. 6 Texas A&M

Point spread: Texas A&M -19

App State ATS: 0-1-0

Texas A&M ATS: 0-1-0

What to expect: The Mountaineers piled on 61 points against North Carolina, but don't expect that against the Aggies' elite D. Haynes King had his ups and downs in the opener, throwing two long TD passes, but there were some timing issues with the O-line, and the ground game struggled. All those issues should solve themselves against an App State defense that was lost against the Tar Heels.

ATS pick: Texas A&M by 21, covers the spread

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh

Point spread: Tennessee -6

Tennessee ATS: 1-0-0

Pittsburgh ATS: 0-1-0

What to expect: Pitt has a legit piece at quarterback with Kedon Slovis, who made most of the throws he had to last week, but he's working from behind an offensive line that didn't fare well against West Virginia's inexperienced pass rush. Tennessee can move the ball seemingly at will with dual threat quarterback Hendon Hooker behind the wheel.

ATS pick: Tennessee by 7, covers the spread

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

Point spread: Florida -6

Kentucky ATS: 1-0-0

Florida ATS: 1-0-0

What to expect: Kentucky likely won't have lead back Chris Rodriguez because of a suspension, which puts that much more pressure on Will Levis to win the game with his arm. He can do it, but the Gators have a weapon of their own: Anthony Richardson, the QB who played turnover-free football and ran for 3 TDs against a top 10 Utah team.

ATS pick: Florida by 7, covers the spread

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU

Point spread: BYU -4

Baylor ATS: 1-0-0

BYU ATS: 1-0-0

What to expect: Baylor won this one by 2 TDs a year ago, but the rematch promises to be closer. Both teams bring in stellar quarterbacks with deep range accuracy, agile receivers, and boast pristine offensive line protection. Combine two physical lines of scrimmage with a pair of promising backfields, and this one should come down to the 4th quarter.

ATS pick: BYU by 3, doesn't cover the spread

Southern Miss at No. 16 Miami (-25). The Canes' rushing attack helped put 70 on the board in the opener and should move with ease again here. Miami by 28, covers the spread

No. 23 Wake Forest (-12.5) at Vanderbilt. Sam Hartman should be back in action after a medical scare to pick up where he left off leading college football's 11th ranked offense. Wake by 14, covers the spread

Marshall at No. 8 Notre Dame (-20.5). Marcus Freeman's home opener should go as planned as the Irish develop this ground game and give Tyler Buchner more opportunities downfield that OSU didn't give him. Notre Dame by 22, covers the spread

No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech (-4). Tech lost quarterback Tyler Shough to injury, but Donovan Smith looked fine in reserve, throwing 4 TDs, while Houston played UTSA very close in the opener. Texas Tech by 3, doesn't cover the spread

