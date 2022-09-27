College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 5

Week 5 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our betting picks against the spread for the top games

No. 15 Washington (-3) at UCLA. Prepare for offense as two perfect Pac-12 rivals come in at over 500 yards per game and plus-40 on the scoreboard. Both are led by able quarterbacks with the receivers to make defenses pay with yards after the catch, but the Huskies are building a resume as arguably college football's most improved team. ATS pick: Washington by 9, covers

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss (-6.5). The line is moving steadily in the Rebels' favor despite UK getting elite rusher Chris Rodriguez back on the field. Ole Miss can run at will, on average more than 200 yards per game than Kentucky managed so far. Rodriguez can change that, but the Rebs have a defensive front presence that can clog those lanes, too. ATS pick: Ole Miss by 7, covers

No. 4 Michigan (-10.5) at Iowa. Say what you will about Iowa's offense, and you'd be right, but its defense is college football's 6th best in total and is No. 1 allowing 5.8 yards per game. That's a real test for UM's brilliant ground game and J.J. McCarthy's big arm. Michigan has lost 4 of its last 5 at Iowa, which has defeated 5 out of its last 6 AP top 10 visitors. ATS pick: Michigan by 10, covers

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson (-6.5). Another crucial division matchup for both teams as they come in undefeated. Clemson had the tougher test, fighting off Wake on the road despite a disastrous secondary performance. That could be an issue again going against Devin Leary, but Clemson has the front seven and a burgeoning downfield game to take and hold leads. ATS pick: Clemson by 6, doesn't cover

No. 2 Alabama (-17) at No. 20 Arkansas. The Hogs' loss took some of the luster off this game, but not too much. Arkansas still has the protection and the ground attack to move the chains and maintain possession, but they haven't faced the likes of the Tide's physical scrimmage unit on defense, or the connection Bryce Young is building with his receivers. ATS pick: Alabama by 20, covers

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor (-2.5). A rematch of the dramatic Big 12 title game with the Cowboys coming off an idle week. Blake Shapen is playing well for BU, but Spencer Sanders has looked great, leading college football's 9th best passing attack and the 6th best scoring unit at almost 50 points per game. ATS pick: Oklahoma State by 5, upsets

No. 1 Georgia (-28) at Missouri. There will be talk about how close Georgia played Kent State, but there's no reason to doubt what we've seen so far, a man-eating front seven and a cadre of skill players that can slip through just about any protection. But Mizzou may not have top receiver Luther Burden as he deals with an injury. ATS pick: Georgia by 23, doesn't cover

Arizona State at No. 6 USC (-26.5). Caleb Williams and company pulled out an impressive close win at Oregon State and should be able to lean on the run against ASU's poor ground defense. ATS pick: USC by 31, covers

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State (-6.5). Sam Hartman has the firepower to navigate the Seminoles' back seven, but Wake has lost 5 straight at Doak, and FSU can run in tandem with Jordan Travis making plays at quarterback. ATS pick: Florida State by 5, doesn't cover

Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State (-8). The Wildcats have taken the last 6 by an average of a TD per game and are coming off another win at OU. ATS pick: Kansas State by 6, doesn't cover

No. 18 Oklahoma (-6.5) at TCU. There's one undefeated team on this field, and it's not the Sooners, as the Horned Frogs are coming off a statement win over SMU. OU's defense powers through here. ATS pick: Oklahoma by 8, covers

Purdue at No. 21 Minnesota (-12.5). Purdue might not have Aidan O'Connell and struggled in a close win over FAU without him. The combo of Tanner Morgan and Mo Ibrahim is tough to stop for the 4-0 Gophers. ATS pick: Minnesota by 14, covers

Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State (-40.5). There's no doubt OSU can out-gun anybody in the Big Ten, but 40 points is a big line. ATS pick: Ohio State by 38, doesn't cover

Northwestern at No. 11 Penn State (-27). Now that he has the tools, James Franklin wants to run the ball, which might bring down the point total. ATS pick: Penn State by 17, doesn't cover

No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-4). What do the books know about the Bulldogs? A&M is coming off a close win over Arkansas, is struggling mightily on offense, and just lost top receiver Ainias Smith. ATS pick: Mississippi State by 3, doesn't cover

Georgia Tech at No. 24 Pittsburgh (-23.5). The Ramblin' Wreck is both rambling and a wreck since firing Geoff Collins. Pitt can run the ball and, though only average throwing the ball, has the pieces to out-duel a Tech attack responsible for under 2 TDs per game. ATS pick: Pittsburgh by 24, covers

Stanford at No. 13 Oregon (-17). It's been 2 exciting weeks for the Ducks, who came from behind to beat BYU and Wazzu, and are perfect at home against the spread. ATS pick: Oregon 16, doesn't cover

