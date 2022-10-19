College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 8 games

College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for top Week 8 games
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday.
Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games.
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
College football Week 8 picks, predictions by power index computer
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State
Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Ohio State -29.5
Game pick: Ohio State 95.5%
UT Martin at No. 3 Tennessee
Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: N/A
Game pick: Tennessee 99.4%
No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson
Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Clemson -13.5
Game pick: Clemson 83.0%
No. 21 Cincinnati at SMU
Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Cincinnati -3
Game pick: Cincinnati 60.1%
Houston at Navy
Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Point spread: Houston -3
Game pick: Houston 61.7%
Kansas at Baylor
Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: Baylor -8
Game pick: Baylor 79.6%
Indiana at Rutgers
Sat., Oct. 22 | 12 p.m. | BTN
Point spread: Rutgers -3
Game pick: Rutgers 58.1%
Duke at Miami
Sat., Oct. 22 | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Point spread: Miami -9
Game pick: Miami 75.2%
UNLV at Notre Dame
Sat., Oct. 22 | 2:30 p.m. | NBC
Point spread: Notre Dame -25.5
Game pick: Notre Dame 95.3%
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3 p.m. | FS1
Point spread: Texas Tech -7
Game pick: Texas Tech 58.3%
No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Point spread: LSU -2
Game pick: LSU 51.2%
No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | Fox
Point spread: Oregon -6
Game pick: Oregon 71.4%
No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Texas -6
Game pick: Texas 65.8%
Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ACCN
Point spread: Wake Forest -21
Game pick: Wake Forest 90.4%
Memphis at No. 25 Tulane
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Point spread: Tulane -7
Game pick: Tulane 68.3%
BYU at Liberty
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Point spread: BYU -6.5
Game pick: BYU 54.3%
Purdue at Wisconsin
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Wisconsin -2.5
Game pick: Wisconsin 57.8%
Northwestern at Maryland
Sat., Oct. 22 | 3:30 p.m. | BTN
Point spread: Maryland -13.5
Game pick: Maryland 93.6%
Arizona State at Stanford
Sat., Oct. 22 | 4 p.m. | Pac-12
Point spread: Stanford -3
Game pick: Stanford 62.4%
Vanderbilt at Missouri
Sat., Oct. 22 | 4 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: Missouri -14
Game pick: Missouri 84.6%
No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama
Sat., Oct. 22 | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Alabama -21
Game pick: Alabama 90.8%
Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State
Sat., Oct. 22 | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Point spread: Penn State -4.5
Game pick: Penn State 62.5%
Texas A&M at South Carolina
Sat., Oct. 22 | 7:30 p.m. | SECN
Point spread: Texas A&M -3
Game pick: Texas A&M 53.7%
No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU
Sat., Oct. 22 | 8 p.m. | FS1
Point spread: TCU -3.5
Game pick: TCU 65.9%
Colorado at Oregon State
Sat., Oct. 22 | 8 p.m. | Pac-12
Point spread: Oregon State -24
Game pick: Oregon State 94.0%
Pittsburgh at Louisville
Sat., Oct. 22 | 8 p.m. | ACCN
Point spread: Louisville -2.5
Game pick: Louisville 59.4%
Washington at California
Sat., Oct. 22 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Point spread: Washington -7.5
Game pick: Washington 69.6%