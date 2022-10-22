College football picks: Week 8 predictions by ESPN College GameDay

Week 8 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our final picks and predictions for all of Saturday's action.

Though many of the top 25 ranked teams are idle this weekend, there are still plenty of impactful games, including six matchups featuring ranked teams head to head on the same field.

In the ACC, we'll see a surprise battle for first place in the Atlantic Division between Clemson and new contender Syracuse, while Big 12 foes TCU and Kansas State square off for supremacy in that conference.

What can you expect from the top games on the schedule today?

Let's take a look at what the ESPN GameDay hosts have to say, along with our own final picks and predictions.

Week 8 college football picks

Memphis at Tulane. It was unanimous in favor of the Green Wave, which moved into the top 25 rankings this week. College Football HQ pick: Tulane by 12

Cincinnati at SMU. All the analysts went with the Bearcats easily over the Mustangs. College Football HQ pick: Cincinnati by 17

Minnesota at Penn State. Kirk Herbstreit was alone picking Minnesota to upset the Nittany Lions, while the others sided with the home team on White Out weekend. College Football HQ pick: Penn State by 10

Ole Miss at LSU. Herbstreit was the lone vote in favor of LSU knocking off the Rebels, who come into the game as slight underdogs. College Football HQ pick: LSU by 3

Mississippi State at Alabama. All analysts going with the Crimson Tide over the Bulldogs, as expected. College Football HQ pick: Alabama by 17

Kansas at Baylor. Desmond Howard and Lee Corso went with Baylor, while Herbstreit and Pat McAfee still believe in the defending Big 12 champs. College Football HQ pick: Baylor by 4

Texas at Oklahoma State. Howard was alone in picking the Cowboys while the other analysts side with the Longhorns and Quinn Ewers. College Football HQ pick: Oklahoma State by 3

Kansas State at TCU. Howard cast the lone vote in favor of the Horned Frogs, the last undefeated team in the Big 12 and riding college football's third ranked offense. College Football HQ pick: TCU by 11

Washington at Cal. Corso picked the Golden Bears to take down the Huskies, the only vote going Washington's way. College Football HQ pick: Washington by 6

Syracuse at Clemson. All four GameDay analysts favor Clemson to stay undefeated and hand the Orange their first loss of the season. College Football HQ pick: Clemson by 14

UCLA at Oregon. Herbstreit was alone in picking UCLA to take down the Ducks, while the other analysts like Oregon to hand the Bruins' their first loss of the year, including Lee Corso, who made the Ducks his head gear pick. College Football HQ pick: Oregon by 5

