College football player dies at 18 after being hit by school bus

The college football community is mourning the sudden loss of San Jose State running back Camdan McWright.

McWright was struck by a school bus while riding an electric scooter and died on Friday, the school confirmed to KTVU (San Jose).

San Jose police said the accident occurred at 6:51 a.m. Pacific time and that there were 15 students on the school bus at the time.

"We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning," Spartans football coach Brent Brennan said in a statement.

"Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that.

"We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone's support during these difficult times.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed."

McWright originally signed with San Jose State in the 2022 football recruiting class from St. Genevieve High School in Symlar, Calif.

The 18 year old freshman had three carries for six yards in his first season.

"We are all crushed by the tragic loss of Camdan McWright," San Jose State athletic director Jeff Konya said in a statement.

"The San Jose State community is a very close one, and the campus is devastated. We lost a very bright, talented young man too soon. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family."

The school said in a statement that its game against New Mexico State is still pending for Saturday.

(KTVU)

