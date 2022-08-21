Skip to main content

College football players among those killed in fatal car accident

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Three Indiana State University students died and two others seriously injured after their car ran into a tree early Sunday, the school announced.

Among the five passengers were members of the ISU football team, the school said.

"As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved," university president Deborah Curtis said in a statement.

The accident took place before 2 a.m. in Riley, Ind., 10 miles from campus.

Officials from the Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office said the car was on fire when they arrived.

"Two of the occupants were able to be freed from the vehicle and were transported for medical treatment with serious injuries," the sheriff's office said.

"Unfortunately, the driver and two other occupants were pronounced deceased on the scene."

Indiana State had a women's soccer match scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but the school said it has been postponed.

The school has also offered counseling services for students, faculty, and staff in the aftermath of the tragedy.

A member of the Missouri Valley Conference in Division I FCS, Indiana State is coming off a 5-6 campaign under 5th year head coach Curt Mallory.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

college football large 328672
News

College football player among those killed in car accident

By James Parks
NC State made the AP top 25 college football rankings after defeating ACC favorite Clemson.
Schedules

College football kickoff 2022: 11 games set for August

By James Parks
college football big ten
Rankings

Ranking 10 potential first-time College Football Playoff teams

By James Parks
big ten football
News

College football expansion: Big Ten could reach 20 members?

By James Parks
Nick Saban has led Alabama to domination in the Top 25 college football rankings and the national championship race.
News

5-star Notre Dame de-commit trending towards Alabama

By James Parks
college-football
News

College football rule changes for 2022: Targeting, fake injuries

By James Parks
college-football-schedule-rankings
News

Embarrassing college football recruiting letter goes viral

By James Parks
ucla football
News

College football realignment: UCLA move to Big Ten in danger?

By James Parks