College football player among those killed in car accident

Three Indiana State University students died and two others seriously injured after their car ran into a tree early Sunday, the school announced.

Among the five passengers were members of the ISU football team, the school said.

"As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved," university president Deborah Curtis said in a statement.

The accident took place before 2 a.m. in Riley, Ind., 10 miles from campus.

Officials from the Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office said the car was on fire when they arrived.

"Two of the occupants were able to be freed from the vehicle and were transported for medical treatment with serious injuries," the sheriff's office said.

"Unfortunately, the driver and two other occupants were pronounced deceased on the scene."

Indiana State had a women's soccer match scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but the school said it has been postponed.

The school has also offered counseling services for students, faculty, and staff in the aftermath of the tragedy.

A member of the Missouri Valley Conference in Division I FCS, Indiana State is coming off a 5-6 campaign under 5th year head coach Curt Mallory.

