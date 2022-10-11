College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 7 games

Now coming into the second half of the college football season, the conference races are heating up and we're starting to separate the contenders from the pretenders.

The pretenders? Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Arkansas.

The contenders? The usual suspects like Alabama and Ohio State and defending CFP champion Georgia, plus some newcomers like USC, Tennessee, TCU, Kansas, and UCLA.

All of which sets up some very intriguing matchups this Saturday as the Week 7 schedule kicks off around the country.

Here's your look at the updated point spreads and betting lines for the most high-profile games this weekend.

Looking at the Week 7 college football odds and lines

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan (-7). A huge clash in the Big House between two undefeated Big Ten East rivals and a chance to take a big step forward in the division chase. Penn State had two weeks to prepare its newly-balanced offensive attack for a superb UM defense while the Wolverines are coming off a closer-than-expected game at Indiana, but boast a ground attack good for 212 yards per game and is 2nd in college football with 20 rushing touchdowns.

No. 3 Alabama (-7) at No. 6 Tennessee. Bryce Young is clearly key to the Tide's offense running at top gear after watching this unit struggle and turn the ball over four times in a close win over A&M. This is clearly Tennessee's best chance to finally beat Bama, which has won every game in this series while Nick Saban has been there. Big Orange is No. 1 in college football in total offense coming in behind quarterback Hendon Hooker, who is yet to throw an interception.

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU (-4). This game should go a long way in determining who plays for the Big 12 title later on. OSU is coming off a close win over Texas Tech and TCU off a statement shootout win at Kansas with the No. 3 offense in the nation and 31 total touchdowns, the 4th most, and an array of pieces who can move the ball any way they choose, including quarterback Max Duggan, the No. 2 most efficient quarterback in college football.

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse (-3.5). The surprise Orange have already matched last season's win total, perfect through 5 games, and have a chance to make a huge statement against a quality conference opponent. But will the Wolfpack have quarterback Devin Leary on the field? He hurt his shoulder last week and is day-to-day. A Leary-less Pack is a different team. NC State is 1-1 in ACC play, while Syracuse is 2-0.

No. 16 Mississippi State (-7) at No. 22 Kentucky. UK looks like a shell of itself after dropping two straight, at Ole Miss and to South Carolina, going without quarterback Will Levis in the latter case. But the Bulldogs are humming on offense with Will Rogers, easily one of the nation's 10 best quarterbacks, and are even playing improved defense.

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah (-3.5). As expected, the Trojans offense has been productive, 25th nationally so far, but the up-and-down D has kept things close in the conference schedule. Meanwhile, Utah plays a physical brand of football on both lines and is up against the wall after losing its second game of the year, at a resurgent UCLA.

Minnesota (-6.5) at No. 24 Illinois. Once the darling of the Big Ten West, the Gophers are at one loss and coming off their bye up against a resurgent Illini squad that can run the ball at will.

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma (-8.5). Who would have thought it would be KU ranked in this one and not OU? But the Jayhawks are legit on offense, even with backup Jason Bean at quarterback, and the Sooners defense is hopelessly out of sorts.

Iowa State at No. 22 Texas (-16.5). Texas looks like a new team with Quinn Ewers dealing from behind center and boasts an array of options to attack defenses in the air and on the ground.

Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss (-14.5). The clock is ticking on Bryan Harsin, whose Tigers are coming off an ugly loss at Georgia and going into a road trip at Oxford, where the Rebels are holding court behind a stout rushing attack and a defense that has preserved its gains from last season.

Arkansas (-1.5) at BYU. This was supposed to be a fun, non-conference game between ranked teams, but the Hogs have dropped three straight and the Cougars are at two losses. Arkansas can run and BYU can throw, setting up an interesting clash of styles.

Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia (-38.5). What should be another gimme for the Bulldogs in the East and another challenge for Kirby Smart to keep his team interested enough to avoid another close call.

LSU at Florida (-2.5). A pair of unranked 4-2 SEC rivals meet up in the Swamp, just about mirror images of each other in the major team categories, but the Gators have the clear edge running the ball.

No. 5 Clemson (-3.5) at Florida State. Clemson has won 2 statement games in the division while FSU has dropped 2 straight to ranked ACC foes. But the Seminoles have a strong ground game to test against the Tigers' stout run stop.

North Carolina (-7) at Duke. Drake Maye is one of college football's premier pocket passers, top 3 in efficiency, while the Blue Devils hope to stay above .500 in ACC play after dropping 2 of the last 3, including one to Georgia Tech.

Stanford at Notre Dame (-17). After starting 0-2 in Marcus Freeman's debut season, the Irish have won 3 straight and are coming off a win over a ranked BYU ahead of a clash with one of the Pac-12's worst performing teams.

