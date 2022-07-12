The next phase of college football realignment is in the books after UCLA decided to join the Big Ten, but now the state of California could get involved.

This week, the University of California Board of Regents plans to meet and discuss the consequences of the move, and any potential legal issues involved.

The session will be closed, but the board is obligated to inform the public if any potential litigation is discussed by the group.

Who exactly could be subject to litigation is an open question.

One option is that the regents are considering legal action against member institution UCLA for its planned move to the Big Ten.

Another option is that the board could feel itself open to litigation by other parties for UCLA attempting to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten and separate itself from the UC system in athletic competition.

There are questions about whether the state of California could get involved to prevent its public universities from competing in separate conferences.

It's not believed that UCLA needed any formal approval from the regents to separate from the UC system - namely rival Cal - but sources near the situation said it's likely UCLA had some informal support among the regents before going ahead with the move.

UCLA and USC both caused the latest seismic shift in college football realignment after applying for membership in the Big Ten in 2024.

The conference accepted both, extending its membership to 16 schools and jumping head-first into the Los Angeles media market, the second-largest in the country.

At a vital time, too, as the Big Ten is preparing to negotiate its next media rights deal, which analysts project could be worth up to $1 billion per year for the conference.

(UC Board of Regents)

More from College Football HQ

College football realignment: 10 schools reach out to Big Ten

Surprising reason UCLA joined the Big Ten

Big 12 in "deep discussions" to add Pac-12 teams, per report

College football realigns again: What schools could move next?

USC, UCLA plan move to Big Ten in 2024

College football realignment winners and losers

What, me worry? Pac-12 boss didn't think he'd lose any teams

College football realignment: What happens next?

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook