College football recruit who sang N-word gets offer from HBCU school

A college football quarterback recruit who was seen rapping a racial slur on a video has received a new offer, and it's from an unlikely source.

Four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is one of the nation's top uncommitted players at his position, becoming one ever since that video became public and Florida, the school he originally pledged to, rescinded its offer.

But in a post on social media, Stokes revealed that Albany State – an HBCU based in the state of Georgia – has offered him a scholarship.

Stokes originally committed to Florida back in July, but the school pulled its offer after the video of him singing the slur went public.

At the time, Stokes apologized for what he said and noted that he understood why Florida made its decision.

"I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say," Stokes' statement read in part.

"...I fully accept the consequences for my actions and I respect the University of Florida's decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football."

Most other Power Five teams also backed off recruiting Stokes at the time.

Stokes was originally a four-star recruit and the No. 24 ranked quarterback in the 2023 football recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

In addition to the offer from Albany State, Stokes also received a scholarship offer from Division II school West Florida.

