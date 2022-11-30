Recruit from Ohio commits to Michigan, says OSU has 'not good energy'

A prominent college football recruit from the state of Ohio is heading to Michigan after revealing a problem he had with the Buckeyes program.

Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive lineman from the Cleveland area, has pledged to the Wolverines after saying he didn't get good vibes from Ohio State.

"Going to Ohio State, I was kind of on edge on whether they were going to treat me good or are they going to treat me bad," Hamilton told Lorain Morning Journal.

"As soon as I walked in the door, I could tell there was not good energy."

Hamilton received 20 offers from Division I schools, but notably not from Ohio State. He was in Columbus for the Buckeyes' game against Michigan last weekend, deciding to give his pledge to Michigan after the experience.

"After going to Ohio State and seeing how they treated us, and it wasn't on the good side of treating people," he said. "My dad looked at me and told me to pull the trigger now... I think [Michigan] is the right fit for me."

Hamilton believes that Ohio State took his recruitment for granted.

"[Ohio State] did this to all of the in-state [recruits]. They put us on the back burner and will wait until the last second, because they think they have us committed there if they offer, which I think is totally stupid. That is not how that works at all."

Hamilton said he has talked with other offensive linemen in the Cleveland area and that they all feel the same way about Ohio State taking them "for granted."

Ohio State has adopted an increasingly national profile on the recruiting trail recently, dipping into the Southeast and West Coast for prospects, but has also maintained a stronghold within its own borders.

With some notable exceptions: it's not unusual for some Ohio recruits to go to Michigan, including two of the school's three Heisman Trophy winners: Desmond Howard (Cleveland St. Joseph) and Charles Woodson (Fremont Ross).

Ryan Day has already dropped two straight against arch-rival Michigan on the field and facing serious questions from critics about his in-game decision-making and coaching strategy. Now he could be facing the same from recruits in Ohio.

(Lorain Morning Journal)

