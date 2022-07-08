The final 5-star quarterback in the 2023 college football recruiting class is off the board as Dante Moore announced he committed to Oregon.

"Coach [Dan] Lanning is going to be a great head coach, because he knows what it takes to get to a national championship, of course being at Georgia," Moore told ESPN.

"Coach [Kenny] Dillingham as the offensive coordinator, I know I can trust in the coming years. The playmakers and the team they're building around them will be great for me in the future."

Oregon moved up to No. 9 in the national college football recruiting rankings, according to On3, and the No. 2 spot in the Pac-12, behind USC.

Prior to Moore's commitment, the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine put Oregon in the lead to sign the quarterback with a 71.9 percent chance.

Texas A&M had placed second at 10.7 percent, followed by LSU at 7.0 percent, and Michigan came in at 5.4 percent.

Moore is the No. 8 overall player in this year's cycle when taking the average of every major recruiting service.

He rates as the No. 4 quarterback in the nation and the No. 1 player from Michigan.

Moore was considered an early favorite to sign with Notre Dame, but Oregon made a strong push late in the process, led by Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

Dante Moore scouting report

“Pocket passer who is one of the more accurate and efficient quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle,” according to On3 recruiting analyst Charles Power.

“Skilled as a touch passer with the ability to layer throws and deliver with accuracy and nuance. Has a quick, natural release that aids in the short passing and RPO game.

“Shows a good arm both on video and in camp settings. Capable of hitting on deep shots off of play action. Put together a highly efficient and productive junior season in leading Martin Luther King to a state title while completing 73 percent of his passes for over 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns against three interceptions.

“Does not appear to be quite the athlete or run threat as some of the other top quarterbacks in the cycle at this time. Will need to continue improving his movement skills and foot quickness.”

