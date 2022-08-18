5-star Notre Dame de-commit trending towards Alabama

Keon Keeley made waves when he de-committed from Notre Dame, and now it looks like the college football recruit is trending to the defending SEC champions.

Keeley is favored to sign with Alabama in time for next season, according to 247Sports recruiting analysts.

The 5-star edge rusher is projected to join the Crimson Tide with an overwhelming 91.7 percent chance, according to the prediction.

Those analysts share a 97 percent accuracy rate for predicting where 2023 recruits will sign, so their expertise has been reliable to date.

Alabama trending for Keon Keeley

What they're saying: "Alabama, they've been trending hard for Keon Keeley after a couple visits," recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong said.

"I think that Alabama is the program to beat for Keon Keeley right now. From there, I think you expect him to take some official visits moving forward.

"You have the Ohio State-Notre Dame game Week 1 of the college football season, [and] Ohio State's kind of been that third team in the mix for Keeley much of the process."

Keeley is the No. 1 rated edge rusher in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings and the No. 7 prospect at any position, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Where Alabama is now: The defending SEC champs currently rank No. 1 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings with a national-best four 5-star pledges.

Caleb Downs: No. 1 safety, No. 1 player from Georgia, No. 12 player nationally

Jahlil Hurley: No. 2 cornerback, No. 3 player from Alabama, No. 23 player nationally

Tony Mitchell: No. 2 safety, No. 4 player from Alabama, No. 24 player nationally

Robert Young: No. 2 running back, No. 6 player from Florida, No. 25 player nationally

Notre Dame fell from No. 2 to No. 5 in this year's recruiting team rankings after Keeley's de-commitment.

