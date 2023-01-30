HBCU Coach Apologizes for Offer to QB Who Sang Racial Slur

HBCU program Albany State football coach Quinn Gray has pulled his former offer for quarterback Marcus Stokes and offered a public apology.

Stokes was originally a pledge to Florida until a video of him singing song lyrics that contained the N-word went public.

Florida pulled its offer at the time and just about every other FBS school stopped recruiting him, but Stokes revealed on Jan. 24 that he received an offer from the historically black college.

However, less than a week later, the Albany State coach changed his mind and released a lengthy apology, saying he had a conversation with university president Marion Ross Fedrick about the decision.

"Let me start with a humble apology," Gray said, in part.

"An apology for not honoring the tradition and history of ASU and for letting many of you down. I didn't uphold the Ramily standard that I know you expect.

"Please know that my decision to speak with a student that did not meet your expectations was unacceptable. I only wanted the best for our team, athletes, and institution when I invited the student to visit ASU."

Gray added that "the consequences of my actions brought pain to our University. I was trying to help a student get back in competition, and in my haste, I did not consider the impact the decision would have on all of you."

Stokes was a former four-star recruit and a top 25 quarterback nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.

He has also received offers from West Florida and Alabama A&M.

