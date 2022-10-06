College football teams that can become bowl eligible in Week 6

We're coming into the sixth full weekend of the 2022 college football schedule, which means the lucky few teams that have yet to lose have a chance to become bowl eligible this Saturday.

By winning this week, 10 select teams have the chance to give their fans a shot to make arrangements for the postseason in December or January.

And yes, some of the usual names populate this list, but with the peculiar course this football season has taken, we're also seeing some surprising contenders making themselves known early in the year.

Here's your look at the teams that have a chance to become bowl eligible if they win this Saturday.

College football teams already eyeing bowl season

No. 1 Alabama. Perfect through five games, the Tide is its usual talented and well coached self. Now comes a home date with Texas A&M, which beat No. 1 Bama at home last season when it was unranked and at 3-2. As the Aggies are again coming into this one.

No. 2 Georgia. College football's defending national champs got out to a crazy start by destroying Oregon and South Carolina, but slowed down considerably in close wins over Kent State and Missouri. Stetson Bennett's return helps give this offense some balance, especially with all-world tight end Brock Bowers working the deep portion of the field. Georgia hosts Auburn this weekend.

No. 3 Ohio State. The 3rd ranked total offense and the nation's top scoring unit head into Michigan State this week to tangle with one of college football's worst pass defenses. The Buckeyes should be easily favored in every game going forward, with a major home tilt at Michigan to finish off the season for a chance at revenge, and likely the Big Ten East title.

No. 4 Michigan. As expected, things are a little closer since UM opened up Big Ten play, knocking off Maryland and Iowa in succession and now go on the road to a beatable Indiana. Michigan is 13th nationally running the ball over 200 yards per game and lead college football with 19 touchdowns on the ground. Installing J.J. McCarthy at quarterback gives this team an added dimension at the position and puts it in better position to make another run at the College Football Playoff.

No. 5 Clemson. So far, so good on that offensive upgrade with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei leading the way. The unit needed to improve drastically after last year's struggles, and up to now has passed critical tests in major division games against ranked Wake and NC State. Now comes a trip to Boston College in what might be a trap game if Clemson isn't careful.

USC has already surpassed last year's win total and appears bound for college football bowl season

No. 6 USC. Lincoln Riley and his all-star offensive transfers have kept this team perfect so far, scoring 40 points in all but one game, even if this defense has been up and down. Washington State comes to the Coliseum this Saturday with a dynamic piece at QB who can challenge the Trojans' secondary while Caleb Williams and his receivers work the Cougars' back seven.

No. 9 Ole Miss. Coming off a statement win at home against ranked Kentucky and going into a winnable matchup at Vanderbilt, the Rebels are riding a solid defensive front unit and a powerful run game to stay in the SEC West chase.

No. 10 Penn State is 5-0, but idle this week and looking ahead to a road game at Michigan on Oct. 15.

No. 18 UCLA. If anybody cares to show up at the Rose Bowl, they would see a fun, dynamic offense that's been key to winning 8 straight games dating back to last season. Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback and Zach Charbonnet at RB have helped push this offense, and are coming off a statement win over Washington. But now Utah comes to Pasadena, so UCLA's bowl bid is guaranteed just yet.

No. 19 Kansas. Don't look now, but the Jayhawks appear to be the class of the Big 12 with both Texas and Oklahoma down bad, and coming off a great start under coach Lance Leipold. Believe it or not, but KU has a chance to become the first team of the college football season to become bowl eligible if it beats TCU at home in the early slate of games this weekend. Jalon Daniels quarterbacks a fun looking offense that is averaging over 40 points per game.

No. 22 Syracuse is 5-0 and off this weekend looking ahead to a home date with a likely ranked NC State on Oct. 15.

