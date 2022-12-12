Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall makes college football transfer decision

Another major name has entered the college football transfer portal as Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall announced he will transfer this offseason.

McCall has been a starter for the Chanticleers for the last three seasons, helping lead the school to three double-digit win campaigns, and is expected to be one of the most sought-after player in the transfer portal market.

Coastal went undefeated in the regular season with McCall at the helm in the 2020 season and he won the Sun Belt Player of the Year after completing 68.8 percent of his passes for 2,488 yards with 26 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He won the award again in 2021, hitting 73 percent of his throws for 2,873 yards with 27 touchdowns and three picks while averaging almost 12 yards per throw.

McCall was slowed in the 2022 football season after sustaining an injury, but still passed for 24 touchdowns and two interceptions going just under 70 percent of his pass attempts.

In total, the quarterback is a 70.4 percent passer with 8,019 yards with 78 touchdown throws and eight interceptions in three-plus seasons.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

