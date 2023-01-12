USC loses 4-star wide receiver to college football transfer portal

USC wide receiver Kyle Ford has entered the college football transfer portal looking for a new school for the 2023 season, according to multiple reports.

Ford was originally ranked as the No. 38 overall prospect in the 2019 college football recruiting class, the No. 6 ranked wide receiver nationally, and the No. 4 overall player from the state of California.

Ford dealt with injuries late this past season, but had a strong finish, catching 20 passes for 365 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

In his career at USC, the receiver caught 40 passes for 637 yards and five total touchdowns while averaging 15.9 yards per reception.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school's compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player's name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player's request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from refusing that request.

The database includes the player's name, contact information, info on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a graduate student.

Once a player's name appears in the transfer portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the athletic scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the portal and return to his original school, the school doesn't have to give him another scholarship.

