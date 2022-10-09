Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson, Jr., in post-game altercation

Things got a little tense after Jackson State's 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday when the teams' coaches met for the post-game handshake. Deion Sanders was denied by Eddie Robinson, Jr., who pushed the coach away when he went in for the hug.

The coaches walked out to the midfield area when the game clock expired and after shaking hands, Sanders tried to hug his counterpart.

But the Alabama State coach put his hand on Sanders' chest and pushed him back. The two briefly exchanged words before Robinson walked off.

Of course, Robinson was asked about the altercation afterwards.

"Well, to be up front, I thought it was a lot of disrespect the whole week," Robinson said.

"So, you're not gonna be disrespectful the whole week in the media. We didn't talk in the pregame. I was out there the whole time at the 50-yard line. He walked through our whole huddle in our end zone. Came the long way around to get to his side of the field in the pregame.

"Thought that wasn't classy at all. In the post game, I'm not about to give you the Obama bro hug. I'm gonna shake your hand and go on. I'm always gonna be respectful and respect the game. ... I'm living on the shoulders of the SWAC. He ain't SWAC. I'm SWAC."

Robinson said he also took issue with how Sanders coached his team late in the game, electing to stay aggressive near the end of regulation rather than take the knee to end the game.

"You can't do all that stuff all week, then come in and put your backup quarterback in the game and run a hitch-and-go to try to put more points on the board," Robinson said.

"Sh-t was disrespectful. Game was out of line. It was 26-12. 40 seconds left. We had no timeouts. Take a damn knee. Wanted to try to run a hitch-and-go, so we started blitzing.

"We're gonna knock them out of the game, too. That's how we gotta play it. It ain't no quarters given. You wanna do that? Don't come and try to bro hug me like we're friends. We ain't friends. You didn't shake my hand before the game. Why do you wanna shake my hand after the game? Period. That's it."

