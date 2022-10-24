Georgia vs. Florida picks, predictions: Week 9 college football odds, spread, lines

One of the game's best rivalries is on tap this week as Georgia squares off against Florida in college football's Week 9 action on Saturday.

Georgia holds pole position in the latest AP top 25 rankings and is expected to be a contender for the College Football Playoff again this season, undefeated through seven games and sitting at 4-0 in SEC play.

Florida brings a more mixed record into the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, with a 4-3 mark overall and sitting at just 1-3 in conference, losing by a combined 15 points to LSU and Tennessee recently.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let's see how the College Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the game.

Georgia vs. Florida picks, predictions

Week 9 college football picks: Georgia vs. Florida

The computer is siding heavily with the defending national champions, as Georgia has the overwhelming 92.8 percent chance to defeat Florida and stay undefeated this weekend.

That leaves the reeling Gators just a 7.2 percent shot to upend the Bulldogs' season and avoid falling to .500 on the year.

The oddsmakers agree, naming Georgia the comfortable 22.5 point favorites to defeat Florida, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 56 points for the matchup.

Georgia checks in at No. 3 in the index's 131 college football rankings this week, projected to win 11.9 games on the year and be 27.8 points better than an average team on a neutral field.

FPI estimates the Bulldogs have a 45.5 percent chance to win the SEC Championship, ahead of Alabama (38.7%), and has the 68.5 percent shot to return to the College Football Playoff, also better odds than the Tide (53.6%).

Florida owns the No. 41 position on the computer's rankings, projected to win 6.2 games in Billy Napier's maiden season and be 6.6 points better than an average team.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

