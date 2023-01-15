Georgia coach Kirby Smart responds after death of player, staffer

Skip to main content

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart responds after death of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy

Georgia football is mourning the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident early Sunday morning, the school announced, and now head football coach Kirby Smart has responded to the tragedy.

"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy," Smart said in a statement.

"Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach."

Smart also paid tribute to LeCroy.

"Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day.

"We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

Athens-Clarke Co. Police reported a single-vehicle accident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Eastern on Sunday morning.

Police said in their initial investigation indicated that a Ford Expedition went off the road and struck two power poles and several trees.

Police said that Willock died at the scene. LeCroy, who was driving the car, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and died as a result of her injuries.

Another 21-year-old male suffered minor injuries and a 26-year-old woman in the car suffered serious injuries.

The accident happened hours after Georgia celebrated winning its second-straight national championship with a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

Willock, 20, played in all 15 games for Georgia this past season, earning starting snaps at right guard in wins against Tennessee and Kentucky.

LeCroy, 24, was a Georgia graduate who was working as a recruiting analyst for the football program since May 2021.

