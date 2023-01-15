Skip to main content

Georgia football player, staff member killed in car accident

Devin Willock, an offensive lineman for Georgia, and football staff member Chandler LeCroy are dead after a tragic car accident
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Georgia football family is mourning the loss of sophomore offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy, both of whom died in a car accident, the school announced.

Willock was 20 and LeCroy was 24.

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy," the school said in a statement.

"Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel."

The school paid tribute to Willock and LeCroy.

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program, and our athletic department," the school said.

"We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

Willock made his collegiate debut against UAB two years ago, playing in 12 games during the 2021 national championship season.

LeCroy, 24, worked as a football recruiting analyst for the Bulldogs program.

Georgia said it will work with its students to deal with the tragedy.

"The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief," Georgia added.

"We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers."

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

georgia-football-college-rankings-playoff-scores-schedule-1
News

Georgia football player, staff member killed in car accident

By James Parks
joe burrow nfl playoff schedule
Schedules

Football schedule, picks today: Games on TV for Sunday, how to watch

By James Parks
NFL football schedule, scores
Schedules

Football games, picks today: Schedule for Wild Card Saturday

By James Parks
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart after winning the College Football Playoff national championship.
News

Has college football seen a three peat? Georgia could make history

By James Parks
Tennessee Vols quarterback Joe Milton
Rankings

College football rankings: ESPN reveals early 2023 poll

By James Parks
USC pledge Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings.
Rankings

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 National Signing Day

By James Parks
Ohio State is a perennial fixture of the College Football Playoff rankings and won the first-ever CFP national championship.
News

Ohio State promotes Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator

By James Parks
College football recruiting event Elite 11
News

Blue-chip QB Walker Howard on market as college football transfer

By James Parks