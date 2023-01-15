Georgia football player, staff member killed in car accident

The Georgia football family is mourning the loss of sophomore offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy, both of whom died in a car accident, the school announced.

Willock was 20 and LeCroy was 24.

"The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy," the school said in a statement.

"Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel."



The school paid tribute to Willock and LeCroy.

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program, and our athletic department," the school said.

"We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

Willock made his collegiate debut against UAB two years ago, playing in 12 games during the 2021 national championship season.

LeCroy, 24, worked as a football recruiting analyst for the Bulldogs program.

Georgia said it will work with its students to deal with the tragedy.

"The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief," Georgia added.

"We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers."

