Georgia coach clears the air on that NSFW pre-game speech that was leaked

Not long after Georgia won its second-straight College Football Playoff national championship, audio of coach Kirby Smart giving a very passionate, very NSFW pre-game speech to his team leaked.

But the coach set the record straight on that speech, saying that it actually wasn't given prior to the TCU game, but another game in the past.

"For the record, that was not before the TCU game," Smart told Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley on "The Steam Room."

But the Georgia coach and two-time national champion made sure to say that his speech prior to the title game was just as intense.

"That was leaked from a previous game," he added.

"And somebody asked me what game, I said, 'I don't ever remember because they all sound like that.' The players were all laughing when it came out. A bunch of my guys texted me and said, 'Coach, they ain't even heard the best one.'"

You can listen to the leaked speech here. Reminder: it's NSFW language-wise.

Whatever Smart said to his team prior to the TCU game certainly worked.

Georgia went on to demolish the Horned Frogs by a historic 65-7 margin to win the Bulldogs' second consecutive national title.

The 58-point margin of victory established a new, all-time record for the biggest win in a postseason game in college football history dating back to 1869.

