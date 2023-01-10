Kirby Smart did everything in his power to make sure Georgia left no doubt as to who was the national champion of college football this season.

And when you listen to his speech to the Bulldogs team prior to kickoff, it's easy to see why they were so pumped up.

Audio of Smart's speech to the Georgia team leaked after the game, and it might be the most intense thing you hear from any coach.

We should note: it's definitely NSFW language-wise.

How could any player, or any person, not want to run through a wall after hearing that?

Georgia imitated its coach with an intensely-fought game, jumping out to a 38-7 first half lead over TCU and went on to win by a historic 65-7 margin.

Related: Highlights: Dawgs boil Frogs in title game massacre

The Horned Frogs never had a chance in the game after some early turnovers opened the floodgates and allowed Georgia to dominate.

More: Georgia could make history next year

Now, Georgia will look to make it three straight in the 2023 season. If it does, it will become just the second team in college football history to pull off the three peat, joining Minnesota, which did it in the 1930s.

What's next: Georgia football schedule for 2023 season

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook