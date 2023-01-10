Skip to main content

Listen: NSFW audio of Kirby Smart's pre-game speech to Georgia team has leaked

Kirby Smart had a message for Georgia before the College Football Playoff national title game, and he delivered it with extra relish
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kirby Smart did everything in his power to make sure Georgia left no doubt as to who was the national champion of college football this season.

And when you listen to his speech to the Bulldogs team prior to kickoff, it's easy to see why they were so pumped up.

Audio of Smart's speech to the Georgia team leaked after the game, and it might be the most intense thing you hear from any coach.

We should note: it's definitely NSFW language-wise.

How could any player, or any person, not want to run through a wall after hearing that?

Georgia imitated its coach with an intensely-fought game, jumping out to a 38-7 first half lead over TCU and went on to win by a historic 65-7 margin.

Related: Highlights: Dawgs boil Frogs in title game massacre

The Horned Frogs never had a chance in the game after some early turnovers opened the floodgates and allowed Georgia to dominate.

More: Georgia could make history next year

Now, Georgia will look to make it three straight in the 2023 season. If it does, it will become just the second team in college football history to pull off the three peat, joining Minnesota, which did it in the 1930s.

What's next: Georgia football schedule for 2023 season

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

drew allar penn state football
Schedules

2023 Penn State football schedule: Games, dates, opponents

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Rankings

Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia tops final college football rankings for 2022

By James Parks
Michigan college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

2023 Michigan football schedule: Games, dates, opponents

By James Parks
sam huard washington huskies football
News

College football transfer portal tracker: Where 2023's top players are going

By James Parks
Auburn Tigers football
Schedules

2023 Auburn football schedule: Games, dates, opponents

By James Parks
Texas A&M could emerge as a contender in the College Football Playoff rankings under Jimbo Fisher.
Schedules

2023 Texas A&M football schedule: Aggies games, dates, opponents

By James Parks
tennessee vols football
Schedules

2023 Tennessee Vols football schedule: Games, dates, opponents

By James Parks
Florida Gators college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

2023 Florida Gators football schedule: Games, dates, opponents

By James Parks