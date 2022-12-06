Heisman Trophy finalists for 2022 college football season announced

The finalists for the Heisman Trophy have been announced, with four quarterbacks heading to New York this weekend with a chance to take home the most prestigious individual award in college football.

One name that fell out of the Heisman race late in the season was that of Hendon Hooker, the gifted Tennessee quarterback who led college football's No. 1 ranked offense before two late season losses and an ACL tear that ended his season.

Here's your look at the four finalists for this year's Heisman Trophy, which will be announced on Saturday at 8 p.m. on the main ESPN network.

Stetson Bennett, Georgia quarterback. Bennett is the first Georgia quarterback to finish in the top-five of the Heisman race and the first UGA player overall since 1992. Bennett threw for 3,425 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 184 yards as a rusher with seven additional scores, helping lead a renaissance for the Bulldogs offensively over the last two seasons.

Max Duggan, TCU quarterback. Despite not even beginning the season as starter, Duggan stepped in during the opener and never looked back, leading an offense that averaged over 500 yards for most of the year, amassing 3,321 yards passing with 36 touchdowns, leading TCU to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game, in which he personally put his team in position to win with a series of gutsy plays.

Caleb Williams, USC quarterback. Williams joined coach Lincoln Riley coming over from Oklahoma and instantly gave the Trojans' offense a huge jolt, tied for first place nationally with 37 touchdown passes, rushing for 10 more scores, and his superb individual play helped put USC in the College Football Playoff race late in the season. Williams arguably provides the most value of any player on the team; he helped USC build a lead early in the Pac-12 title game, but the team suffered when he was injured in the middle of that matchup.

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State quarterback. Stroud is the fifth Ohio State player in the last five years to finish in the top-four of the Heisman Trophy race. He shares the lead nationally with 37 touchdown passes and is tops with 9.4 yards per pass attempt while stacking up 3,340 total yards in the air. Stroud was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy last season, finishing fourth in the final vote.

