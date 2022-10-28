ESPN College GameDay icon Lee Corso dealing with new health issue

Skip to main content

ESPN College GameDay icon Lee Corso dealing with health issue ahead of Saturday

87 year old college football broadcasting icon Lee Corso is dealing with another medical problem ahead of this weekend's show
ESPN College GameDay will be without its most familiar face again as Lee Corso will not appear on the program this weekend as he dealing with another medical issue.

Corso won't be able to make the program as it visits Jackson, Mississippi, for Jackson State's "BoomBox Classic" against Southern.

"Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue," an ESPN representative said in a statement.

"Coach Corso is in good spirits, and he hopes to be back on the road with the crew soon."

Corso, 87, has missed two other editions of College GameDay this season, first on Oct. 1 in Clemson when he woke up feeling unwell, and again for the Kansas trip the following weekend.

A featured analyst on the GameDay program since its inception in 1987, Corso suffered a stroke in 2009, suffering partial paralysis, and requiring three days of intensive care followed by a week's stay in the hospital.

The stroke impacted Corso's speech, as he was unable to talk for a month after the incident. Since returning to the air, he has been scripting his appearances on the program.

