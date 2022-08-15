LSU quarterback Myles Brennan walks away from football

After reports emerged that Myles Brennan was not at LSU fall football camp, it appears the quarterback is walking away from football entirely.

Brennan has decided to end his football career, LSU football coach Brian Kelly said.

"We are grateful to Myles for everything he has done for LSU Football," Kelly said in a statement.

"Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU.

"Myles has always embodied the traits required to fulfill our mission to graduate champions, and we have full confidence those traits will help him succeed at every step in his journey as he moves forward."

The decision comes after Brennan was informed by LSU football coaches that he will not be the team's starting quarterback when the 2022 season begins, according to a report from Louisiana radio host Kristian Garic.

Brennan was in competition with Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels for the starting role, in addition to Garrett Nussmeier and 4-star recruit Walker Howard.

But most analysts projected the job would come down to either Brennan, Daniels, or Nussmeier.

LSU quarterbacks coach Mike Denbrock said the team was not prepared to name a stater as recently as last week.

"We're not... anywhere close to that, but those decisions will be made by Coach Kelly, obviously, when that cutoff happens," Denbrock said.

Brennan, a Mississippi native, started for LSU in the 2020 season, throwing for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions in just three games of action while completing 79-of-131 passes. Then came trouble.

Brennan suffered an abdominal injury early in the 2020 season, and he couldn't play for the remainder of the year.

Another injury followed last offseason, when the quarterback injured his arm away from the football field and didn't compete in the 2021 season.

Brennan originally joined LSU as a 4-star recruit in the 2017 college football recruiting class as the No. 4 player from Mississippi, according to 247Sports.

He played in 18 total games from 2017 through 2020, including eight appearances during LSU's national championship run in 2019, passing for 353 yards with one touchdowns and one interception.

Then-coach Ed Orgeron said that Brennan entered the NCAA transfer portal last November, but a month later the quarterback announced he would remain at the school after hiring Brian Kelly as head coach.

Now it appears his story not just at LSU, but in football overall, has come to an end.

(h/t Kristian Garic)

