Skip to main content

College football recruiting: Top QB shoots down crazy NIL rumor

Jalen Rashada made the latest waves in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle when he announced he committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

Not longer after that, rumors circulated that the top 10 quarterback recruit agreed to a $9.5 million NIL deal with Miami mega-booster John Ruiz.

That same rumor alleged that Rashada turned down an even bigger offer from an in-state rival: up to $11 million from the Gator Collective at Florida.

Rashada got out in front of those reports, and sought to set the record straight.

Jalen Rashada: These reports are false

"Any report regarding my commitment to the University of Miami is false unless I was interviewed directly," he said in a statement. 

"All reports of my decision involving a NIL deal is inaccurate. I would never make a life/career choice for any monetary value. 

"As I stated in my commitment live on TV I chose Miami because of the relationship I have with the coaches, players, and the direction the program is headed. 

"I wish not to address the false reports again as this is a time I wish to celebrate my college commitment and my commitment to my current team, and teammates as we look forward to our dream of winning a state championship. At this time I request no interviews."

However the Hurricanes landed Rashada, the program landed who should be the quarterback of its future under coach Mario Cristobal.

(h/t Jalen Rashada on Twitter)

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook

Jalen Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 college football recruiting cycle, committed to the Miami Hurricanes.
News

Top college football recruit shoots down wild rumors

By James Parksjust now
college-football-rankings-playoff-schedule-scores-1
Schedules

College football schedule for 2022 season

By James Parks17 hours ago
georgia football
Rankings

College football national champions from 1869 to 2021

By James Parks18 hours ago
ty thompson oregon football
News

Video of Oregon quarterback's huge throws going viral

By James Parks20 hours ago
georgia-college-football-rankings-scores-schedule
Rankings

ESPN computer predicts most likely College Football Playoff matchups

By James Parks21 hours ago
college football large 8783733
News

ESPN computer predicts which college football teams will go undefeated

By James ParksJun 27, 2022
College football news, rankings, schedules, and recruiting from College Football HQ.
News

College football coach suddenly retires because of severe back problems

By James ParksJun 24, 2022
USC pledge Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings.
Rankings

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated

By James ParksJun 24, 2022