Michigan president goes public on Jim Harbaugh contract talks

The rumors around Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh continue to swirl as the offseason picks up and his future still apparently up in the air.

Harbaugh has already talked to Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and reports indicate he had a two-hour virtual interview with the Denver Broncos.

Amid all that speculation, University of Michigan president Santa Ono went public with a statement in support of Harbaugh staying at the school.

And confirmed that all parties have been in direct communication.

Michigan in conversation

"I am pleased to share that I have been having very positive and constructive conversations with our Athletic Director and Football Coach," Ono said in a statement.

He added, "Warde Manuel and I both want to see Jim Harbaugh stay as the head football coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines."

Harbaugh responds

Not long after Ono's public statement, Harbaugh himself responded.

"I am in full support of President Ono's message to our fans and appreciate his support of me and the team," Harbaugh said in a message tweeted by the Michigan football team.

Another cryptic, general statement from Harbaugh amid the continued speculation about his position at Michigan for the 2023 season.

Harbaugh expects...

Harbaugh also notably said that he "expects" to be the head coach of the Wolverines next year.

"While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

Michigan reportedly under NCAA investigation

While Harbaugh was saying that, the NCAA launched an investigation into his Michigan program for alleged violations during the historically long recruiting dead period back during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those reported violations include alleged impermissible contact with recruits during the dead period, and use of a defensive analyst for on-field coaching activities.

More: Report details how Jim Harbaugh could be suspended

Reports contend the NCAA is also looking into Harbaugh's cooperation with the NCAA's enforcement staff during the investigation, which, if true, would be regarded as the more serious infraction.

Harbaugh could face penalties that include a multiple-game suspension, according to most reporting.

Harbaugh at Michigan

The coach went 49-22 in his first six seasons at Michigan, including an 0-6 mark against Ohio State, but the program underwent a major turnaround the last two years.

In the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Michigan went 25-3, including a 17-1 mark in Big Ten games, combined with two conference championships, two straight wins over Ohio State, and the school's first two College Football Playoff appearances, going 0-2 in semifinal games against Georgia and TCU.

