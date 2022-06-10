Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh said his bonuses would go to Michigan employees: What happened?

Last season, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said he would re-direct any bonuses he received to school staff affected by Covid-19 pay cuts.

And it looks like he lived up to that promise.

Harbaugh gave over $1.5 million to 210 Michigan employees after leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance, according to USA Today.

“When there were pay reductions during the pandemic, I knew that it was hard on people," Harbaugh said. 

"And I just thought it would be something that would be a very good, positive thing.”

Among those staff members who received the extra money were assistant coaches, administrators, and operational staff.

The amounts ranged from $935 to $133,000.

"Exactly what he said would happen DID happen," Tom Crean, the longtime college basketball coach and Harbaugh's brother-in-law, said

"A great heart, empathy for others and a true teammate."

Harbaugh said he was inspired by his own players for the gesture.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum said they would give back to the community with proceeds they received from NIL deals.

Corum notably donated Thanksgiving turkeys to the needy over the holiday and then bought Christmas presents for local kids in the days before the Wolverines' playoff game.

McCarthy announced he would be giving part of his NIL earnings to charity, as well.

