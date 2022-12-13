Mike Leach dies: College football world reacts after loss of coaching icon

The world of college football is in mourning after the sudden death of Mike Leach, a coaching legend known for his innovative offensive systems and his engaging personality and sense of humor.

Serving as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State since 2000, Leach amassed a career 158-107 overall record, earning praise as an innovator who proved to be a consistent winner at programs not accustomed to winning a lot of games.

Leach helped popularize and perfect the Air Raid system, an offensive strategy that helped spearhead a revolution in the game of football, an aggressive model that relies on a pass-heavy, no-huddle attack that features four receivers and relies on expert quarterback play that has changed not just the college game but also the NFL in the 21st century.

Leach is also regarded for his notable personality off the field, known as a wit's wit, a good-natured eccentric, and an always inquisitive mind who was able to regale observers on almost any subject, including UFOs, military strategy, the life of Geronimo, the work of artist Jackson Pollock, the study of whales and chimpanzees, the history of piracy, among almost any other subject.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey shared his tribute on behalf of the conference and himself, noting the coach's "humor, depth, and point of view."

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin paid tribute to his cross-state rival by saying, "I know God is welcoming The Pirate home now," and referenced Mississippi State's win in this year's Egg Bowl by adding, "I'm grateful to be part of his final win, hug him, and watch him walk off like the winner that he is."

USC head coach Lincoln Riley, a former walk-on quarterback at Texas Tech who served on Leach's staff with the Red Raiders from 2002 to 2009, shared his thoughts on Twitter.

"Coach, you will certainly be missed, but your impact on so many will live on," Riley said. "Thankful for every moment. You changed my life and so many others. All of our prayers are with Sharon and the Leach family. Rest In peace, my friend."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a Texas Tech alum, playing after Leach had left the program.

Dak Prescott, the current starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys and an Mississippi State alumnus, paid tribute to Leach.

Dana Holgorsen, currently the head coach at Houston and a former assistant under Leach at Texas Tech, remembered their time together as coaches.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel played quarterback for then-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Leach at Oklahoma at the turn of the century.

"I am heartbroken on the passing of Coach Leach," Heupel said in his tribute.

"In 1999, he gave a kid out of Snow College in Utah a shot at major college football. He saw something in me when no one else did. Like so many across our sport, I am grateful for Coach Leach's impact on my life both personally and professionally. His offensive philosophy and vision were ahead of his time, and they continue to shape the game today."

Heupel added: "Off the field, he was one of a kind – an incredible storyteller, a man full of wisdom and someone who always cared about his former players and coaches. I enjoyed our friendship over the years. My deepest condolences go out to Coach Leach's family, his wife Sharon, his kids and grand-kids and the entire Mississippi State football program."

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury played quarterback at Texas Tech under Leach from 2000 to 2002.

"There is no way I would be where I am today if not for Mike Leach and everything he taught me about the game," Kingsbury said in a statement.

"Truly one of the most innovative offensive minds in football, he was more than a coach. He was a mentor, a friend and one of the most special people I've ever met. My heart goes out to Sharon, the Leach family and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and loving him. Our sport was better because of Mike Leach and is far less interesting without him."

North Carolina coach Mack Brown coached at Texas during the years Leach was his in-conference rival at Texas Tech.

"Today is a sad day in the world of college football," Brown wrote on Twitter.

"Mike Leach was an innovative football mind, who kept us on our toes. I always enjoyed facing off with him over the years. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike's family and friends during this difficult time."

