MSU football team decides on bowl game after Mike Leach's death

MSU football team makes decision on bowl game after death of Mike Leach

Mississippi State has announced it will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois after the tragic death of head football coach Mike Leach
  Author:
  Publish date:

Mississippi State will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2, school interim athletic director Bracky Brett announced.

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach died on Monday night after complications due to a heart condition following a medical emergency. He was 61.

"The players are 100 percent behind playing this bowl game and doing what Coach Leach would expect them to do," Brett said, via ESPN.

"We all know that's what Coach Leach would want, and it's what we should do."

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will coach the team for the bowl game after he was announced as the team's interim head coach right after Leach suffered the health issue that resulted in his death.

"Coach Arnett has made it clear that we're going to finish what we started and honor Coach Leach," Brett said.

MSU football players are scheduled to return to campus on Thursday and work out before embarking on its next practice for the bowl game on Friday.

college football
News

