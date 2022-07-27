NASCAR track signs college football QB in new NIL deal

NASCAR track Darlington Raceway is reaching into the world of college football for its next marketing opportunity.

The track announced a deal with Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall to promote upcoming events.

It marks the first NIL agreement between an athlete and a NASCAR entity.

“I love this town and this area. Coastal Carolina kind of made me into who I am,” McCall said in a statement.

“I love this school and I love the people here in the region and with Darlington being right down the road and a huge part of the sports culture, partnering with them just makes sense. It just helps fulfill a legacy I want to leave here. Plus, going a couple hundred miles an hour is kind of my thing too."

For his part, McCall will help promote the Shriners Children's Presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend, which is set for Sept. 3-4.

The quarterback will also advertise next year's NASCAR races at Darlington and is set to be featured in advertising material for the track.

McCall, a native of Indian Trail, North Carolina, will also promote Darlington on his social media networks.

College Football HQ ranked McCall as the No. 7 quarterback in the nation coming into the 2022 football season.

McCall has been instrumental in putting Coastal Carolina into the national college football picture, leading the program to a 20-2 record the last two seasons, and helping achieve the school's first-ever appearances in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings.

A year ago, McCall ranked first nationally in passing efficiency and yards per pass attempt, second overall in completion marks and yards per completion, and came in the top 25 in five other passing categories.

(h/t Darlington Raceway)

