Nebraska makes humiliating history in Week 0 loss

Skip to main content

Nebraska makes humiliating football history in Week 0 loss

Nebraska took another one on the chin in a Week 0 loss to Northwestern
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Week 0 was supposed to be Nebraska's coming out party, giving the nation a first glimpse at the improvements Scott Frost and company had made.

And it started out that way, with some early offensive fireworks behind quarterback Casey Thompson, but ultimately Nebraska lost yet another one score game to start the season 0-1.

In the process, the Huskers made some unhappy football history, in two categories.

Nebraska makes history, kind of

Nebraska Cornhuskers football

Nebraska opens 0-1 to start the 2022 college football season

Straight defeats: The Huskers suffered their third straight season opener since a three year stretch dating back to 1953 through 1955. Nebraska won 14 combined games in that span.

Nebraska lost to Ohio State in 2020, to Illinois in 2021, and now to Northwestern in 2022.

Close calls: the Huskers became the first Power 5 college football team to lose nine straight one-possession games since Iowa State in 2014-16. Frost is now just 5-21 in just matchups.

Huskers had a huge advantage

Nebraska opened up an early 14-3 lead, the moment when ESPN's football power index gave the Cornhuskers a game-high 89.6 percent chance to win.

But the Wildcats stormed back, outscoring Nebraska 21-14, forcing three turnovers.

One key moment in the game appeared to be the failed onside kick attempted by Nebraska, which put Northwestern in prime position to score a quick touchdown and change the pace of the game.

"It's on me"

"I made that call, so it's on me," Frost said.

"At that point in the game, I felt all the momentum was on our side. I thought if we [recovered] it, we could win the game.

"I felt like maybe we were the better team. You can't really foresee them scoring 14 straight and us sputtering after we played well to start the second half on offense.

"Those are excuses. If I had it over, I wouldn't have made the call."

Now Nebraska is wondering the same about Frost.

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Nebraska Cornhuskers football
News

Nebraska makes humiliating history in Week 0 loss

By James Parks
USC pledge Malachi Nelson, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings.
Rankings

College football recruiting rankings for 2023 updated

By James Parks
Scenes at a Texas Longhorns college football game.
News

College football today: Week 0 scores, rankings

By James Parks
Michigan football quarterback J.J. McCarthy
News

Michigan announces unusual QB situation for 2022 football season

By James Parks
omar manning nebraska
News

Casey Thompson pulls off crazy 58 yard pass for Nebraska

By James Parks
Alabama is the No. 1 team in the top 25 college football rankings.
News

ESPN analysts reveals crazy College Football Playoff predictions

By James Parks
josh downs
News

ESPN computer predicts North Carolina vs. FAMU football winner

By James Parks
jordan travis florida state
News

ESPN computer predicts Florida State vs. Duquesne winner

By James Parks