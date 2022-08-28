Nebraska makes humiliating history in Week 0 loss

Nebraska took another one on the chin in a Week 0 loss to Northwestern

Week 0 was supposed to be Nebraska's coming out party, giving the nation a first glimpse at the improvements Scott Frost and company had made.

And it started out that way, with some early offensive fireworks behind quarterback Casey Thompson, but ultimately Nebraska lost yet another one score game to start the season 0-1.

In the process, the Huskers made some unhappy football history, in two categories.

Nebraska makes history, kind of

Straight defeats: The Huskers suffered their third straight season opener since a three year stretch dating back to 1953 through 1955. Nebraska won 14 combined games in that span.

Nebraska lost to Ohio State in 2020, to Illinois in 2021, and now to Northwestern in 2022.

Close calls: the Huskers became the first Power 5 college football team to lose nine straight one-possession games since Iowa State in 2014-16. Frost is now just 5-21 in just matchups.

Huskers had a huge advantage

Nebraska opened up an early 14-3 lead, the moment when ESPN's football power index gave the Cornhuskers a game-high 89.6 percent chance to win.

But the Wildcats stormed back, outscoring Nebraska 21-14, forcing three turnovers.

One key moment in the game appeared to be the failed onside kick attempted by Nebraska, which put Northwestern in prime position to score a quick touchdown and change the pace of the game.

"It's on me"

"I made that call, so it's on me," Frost said.

"At that point in the game, I felt all the momentum was on our side. I thought if we [recovered] it, we could win the game.

"I felt like maybe we were the better team. You can't really foresee them scoring 14 straight and us sputtering after we played well to start the second half on offense.

"Those are excuses. If I had it over, I wouldn't have made the call."

Now Nebraska is wondering the same about Frost.

