Ohio State loses running back for 2022 season with knee injury

Ohio State football: Running back Evan Pryor out for 2022 season with knee injury, per report

Ohio State running back Evan Pryor sustained a knee injury in practice and will miss the entire 2022 football season, according to Rivals.

Pryor carried the ball 21 times as a freshman, scoring one touchdown and covering 98 yards for the Buckeyes a year ago.

He projected as a backup behind starting rusher TreVeyon Henderson and reserve back Miyan Williams this season.

Ohio State has three healthy running backs on scholarship after Pryor's injury, including freshman Dallan Hayden in addition to Henderson and Williams.

Pryor seemed to acknowledge the injury on social media, tweeting, "Learning how to embrace the obstacles life may throw your way."

Rivals rated Pryor as a 4-star recruit in the 2021 college football recruiting rankings, placing him as the No. 2 player at the position, a top 75 player nationally, and the fourth-rated prospect from North Carolina.

Ohio State should have one of the premier rushing attacks in college football this season behind Henderson.

Last season, he broke the former OSU record established by Maurice Clarett for single-season rushing as a freshman with 1,248 yards on the ground.

Henderson scored 15 touchdowns a year ago, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

(h/t Rivals)

